Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Upgrade Announced For PS Plus Owners

Final Fantasy is an iconic JRPG. Over the several decades it’s been available, fans have praised the different installments. While there are many beloved installments, one in particular that fans have held above the others is Final Fantasy 7. Fortunately, Square Enix brought out a Final Fantasy 7 Remake. For a good, while now the game was only available on PlayStation consoles, but that recently changed. That’s not the only thing changing for the game installment. Today, we’re finding out that an upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version is coming if you own a PlayStation 4 copy from PlayStation Plus.

With the game being as big of a hit as it was, there was a ton of anticipated fans eager to dive into a remake. Fortunately, fans even had the chance to get the game thanks to a recent offer with PlayStation Plus. Fans were hopeful that this remake offered through PlayStation Plus would eventually see an upgrade for those on the PlayStation 5 console platform. While that wasn’t the case, it looks like there is a change of heart. Those of you who own a copy through PlayStation Plus will find a PlayStation 5 upgrade offer this week.

Starting this Wednesday… • PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. • Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

A new tweet from the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account confirmed that there would be an upgrade offer on December 22, 2021. That would allow players to make use of the features on the PlayStation 5, such as faster loading and a photo mode. That’s also coming with a sale for the Intermission DLC. Hopefully, this should spark some interest in starting Final Fantasy 7 Remake up again.

Meanwhile, the game was also just ported over onto the PC platform. That port alone has some reported issues, hopefully clearing up soon. Regardless, those on Xbox consoles along with the Nintendo Switch are waiting to see if the game ends up being released or not. To make matters worse for those platforms, this is only the first part of a remake. We’re uncertain if there will be a lengthy delay or exclusive platform deal for the next installment.

