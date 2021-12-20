Mass Effect 4 Job Listing Reveals Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5

There are a ton of highly anticipated video games we can’t wait to get our hands on. One of those titles that have players eager for is Mass Effect 4. The Mass Effect series is still highly recommended by players today. It’s a thrilling trilogy series that follows a narrative full of player choices, interesting characters, environments, and quests. However, after Mass Effect 3, the development team gave the IP a slight rest. So it wouldn’t be until Mass Effect Andromeda that fans would get another chance to dive into the IP once again.

Unfortunately, the game didn’t have that much fanfare. It didn’t live up to the standards that the original trilogy established. Part of that reason could have been the engine change. Instead of using Unreal Engine, the developers used Frostbite. Unfortunately, that was their own engine to mess with, and it didn’t translate very well when it came to releasing the game. Now we know that Mass Effect 4 is coming out. It looks like the developers are crafting the game up with Unreal Engine once again.

A new job posting update, as reported by Comicbook.com, noted that the game is being developed using Unreal Engine 5. That’s the latest installment for the Unreal Engine lineup, and it’s also been praised for the level of detail it could deliver. For, now we’ll have to wait and see just what some of those finer details for Mass Effect 4 end up being. The game’s details have been rather slim, but that could change in 2022.

Unreal confirmed for Mass Effect. https://t.co/0kUX4ZMwP5 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) December 18, 2021

Again, typically we would list out job postings as rumors. However, it’s a safe bet for Unreal Engine 5 being used as we mention the engine in a BioWare producer tweet which we have embedded above. Hopefully, new details about the game and a release window will make their way out soon, but for now, you can check out the teaser trailer announcing the game down below.

Source