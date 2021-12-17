Halo TV Series To Have Its Own Canon Called The “Silver Timeline”

The upcoming Halo TV series due to release in 2022 will have its own canon, separate from the mega-popular games.

The Halo franchise has six core games and a myriad of spin-offs which have added to and retold the narrative countless times. The Halo TV series should have no problem finding content for its storylines. However, reports say the new Paramount+ show will not take place within the large library of games’ canon. The Halo series will work within a new story canon called the “Silver Timeline.” It’s certainly an intriguing title for the new, separate Halo universe to the say the least. The totally distinct storyline will also allow fans of the games to have a completely new experience, unperturbed from knowledge of the games’ narrative.

The head of transmedia for 343 Industries, the current developers of Halo, Kiki Wolfkill recently discussed how creating an entirely new universe for the show allowed for more creative freedom. This was because the TV series didn’t have to worry about interfering with the current games’ timeline.

In the interview shared by the Twitter profile Halopedia, Wolfkill said, “We do have some context and perspective that is different from the stories that we have experienced or read about in the games. We’re referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon, and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story. And by that, I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other.”

Halo the series will release on Paramount+ in 2022. Unfortunately, no exact date has been announced just yet but it is due to be produced by Steven Spielberg’s company, Amblin Television. The sci-fi series will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and can’t come soon enough for fans of Halo.

