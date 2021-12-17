Dying Light 2: PC Requirements Have Been Revealed

The PC requirements for the upcoming open-world zombie game Dying Light 2 have been revealed and they are hefty. Check out the full released breakdown below.

At the low-end, gamers will need a GTX 1050Ti or RX 560 graphics card. That will get players a 1080p/30fps experience on low settings. That should be somewhat in line with the last-gen experience that players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can expect. For 1080p/60fps on high settings, the jump is significant. RTX 2060 and RX Vega 56 graphics cards are the recommended options there. Considering those cards can run games from a few years ago at close to 4K/60fps, that’s quite a big jump. It seems as though the next-gen consoles are starting to seriously raise the bar on PC.

For Ray-Tracing on PC, the game needs some serious horsepower. Although an RTX 2070 will do low Ray-Tracing at 1080p/30fps, it’s unlikely that most players will find that combination appetizing. For 1080p/60FPS with high Ray-Tracing, an RTX 3080 is required.

Judging by the recommended requirements, Dying Light 2 looks to be a game that will be pushing hardware for the next couple of years at least. According to the latest Steam hardware survey, only 1% of players have an RTX 3080. As graphics cards are still suffering from huge stock shortages, it will probably be quite a while until a higher percentage of players have an RTX 3080 or better.

Assuming the game is well optimized, the revealed specs likely mean it will be a staple of benchmark comparisons for the next few years as the hardware catches up.

Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A cloud version of the game will also be released on Nintendo Switch.

Source