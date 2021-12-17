Slitterhead Will Be More Action-Oriented According To Silent Hill Creator

Horror games are always bountiful each year. We have new thrilling experiences, but one new IP fan might have big expectations. If you watched The Game Awards this year, you would have witnessed the grand reveal of Slitterhead. This new game is coming out from a brand new studio, Bokeh Game Studios. While the game was just unveiled, there’s a following simply because of who is behind the project.

Keiichi Toyama is a talented developer who helped spark a psychological horror classic. Back in the day, this was the man who headed Silent Hill. While leaving Konami shortly after, Toyama delivered another horror video game franchise with the release of Siren. It wasn’t too long ago that it was unveiled that Toyama had created a new studio called Bokeh Game Studios.

Slitterhead doesn’t have a ton of information out right now. After all, the game was just unveiled recently. However, from the footage showcased, it looks like another horrific experience. Perfectly normal individuals are seen splitting into pieces, revealing themselves as monsters. IGN recently spoke with Keiichi Toyama, who clarified that the game is more action-oriented. However, there are said to be some new mechanics not seen in other games which may make Slitterhead unique.

While we are still waiting on an official premise to reveal the narrative, we do have some themes. During the conversation with IGN, the developer revealed that this upcoming title would focus on life, death, and the process of decay. We’re certainly interested in seeing what mystery we’ll be uncovering with this game. But, for now, it’s a waiting game to see just when the development studio will be showcasing more of the game.

Source