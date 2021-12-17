Hogwarts Legacy Developers Confirm New Updates Will Be Unveiled Next Year

We’ll need to wait a bit longer to see what the Avalanche team has been up to.

We’re getting ready to end out the 2021 year. So far, the horizons for 2022 are looking great for the video game industry. We have a ton of exciting games we can’t wait to try. Likewise, hopefully, we will start seeing stock readily available at retailers for the latest-generation console platforms. The last significant event for the game industry has also wrapped up recently. I’m, of course, referring to The Game Awards, and if you were hoping it would showcase Hogwarts Legacy, it ended up being a bust.

Instead, The Game Awards didn’t offer any mention of Hogwarts Legacy. As a result, fans were wondering if we would see the game pop back up at all during the remainder of this year. Today we know that’s not the case as Avalanche Software recently took to Twitter and confirmed that new information is coming in 2022. We don’t know just what details are coming, but it’s been rumored online that marketing materials are ready to be released online.

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91O — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) December 16, 2021

While fans are excited to see confirmation of more information inbound, others are tired of waiting. Some of the consensuses online are that seeing delays is fine. But there is not much fanfare for complete silence in terms of marketing. Hopefully, that changes in 2022, and we’ll get regular updates and marketing materials for the game.

Fortunately, it looks like the developers are considering this for the online community. For instance, the Harry Potter Game subreddit recently had a comment from Chandler Wood, the community manager for Avalanche. Alerting the community that they are actively watching the subreddit, Chandler reiterated that more information is coming next year. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy will release in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source