Grand Theft Auto Online May Include More Solo Story DLC

We don’t have to tell you just how popular Grand Theft Auto V has become. Since its release in 2013, Rockstar Games has continued to bring out new ports for the title. It first arrived on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms before moving onto the following platforms. Now we’re gearing up for another release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. But there’s a reason this game continues to find fans.

The campaign was a big hit and brought in three protagonists outside the standard one. Although, that’s not the main reason why this game remains relevant. It’s because of Grand Theft Auto Online. Players have been enjoying the online multiplayer component for years. We have Los Santos, the big open-world map to explore with friends, different game modes, makeshift races, and even unique missions. Rockstar Games also continues to support the online community with a slew of updates.

One of the latest big update releases came in DLC called The Contract. Fans of the campaign of Grand Theft Auto V get to look at Franklin and his current ventures. After the campaign came to a close, Franklin started up a new company to help solve high-profile celebrities’ issues. A guest appearance of Dr. Dre is present for the narrative-driven storyline. This is also a venture made for solo players, which we could see more of. Recently, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson gave an interview.

“I just think having the option for players is a nice thing. It’s something that we’ve heard from players that they wanted more of. It’s tough sometimes if you want to just jump in and you’ve got to wait. So if we can make something work as a solo player, then we should. We often want to incentivize co-op play, but maybe not all the time – especially for this update. There’s as strong a narrative as we’ve had in any Online update since launch. There’s a story driving it.”

While most of the interview was on the DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online, there was an interesting statement. According to Rob Nelson, Rockstar is aware that fans want more solo narrative-driven content. If that’s the case, we could very well see more content coming. Rob noted that sometimes it’s easier for players to jump online and play missions rather than waiting around for additional gamers to join a lobby. Depending on how well The Contract does, perhaps we’ll see other iconic characters like Trevor or Michael take a lead role in their own DLC release.

Source