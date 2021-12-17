Bully 2 Rumors Gains More Support From Industry Insider

Rockstar Games is a massively popular video game development studio, but they might only be known for two IPs. These are the folks behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. However, Rockstar Games also brought out the Bully franchise in the past. While it’s a thoroughly enjoyed game, it’s also been controversial. Like the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Bully doesn’t get painted in the greatest limelight with different media outlets. Which could be the same case if there was ever to be a Bully 2.

As a result of its name and even the subject matter, fans might assume that there wouldn’t be a sequel. But, of course, with that said, there have been plenty of rumors suggesting otherwise. While rumors of the Bully franchise have popped up occasionally, it’s recently gained some resurgence. Today, we’re looking at another industry insider commenting on the franchise and claiming that a sequel may be coming soon.

As for me, and it’s fine to be skeptical, but I’m actually more confident than yesterday in regards to something happening with the Bully franchise 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 14, 2021

Tom Henderson is a credible industry insider. This individual has offered plenty of reports of what’s to come through their various sources. Because of their track record, quite a few followers are interested in the latest claims and statements posted. Recently, Tom Henderson is feeling more confident on a Bully 2 installment. But, unfortunately, nothing is offered about what players can expect with this game.

Instead, Tom Henderson says it’s OK to be skeptical, but they feel something is coming out regarding the Bully franchise. That could be something like a sequel or a remastered release. For now, all we can do is wait. Perhaps, we’ll finally get some news on the IP soon, but there is nothing officially available to read into just yet.

Source