Here Are All The Games Leaving Game Pass In December

Game Pass has had a lot of big hitters joining the service over the last few months. That doesn’t stop games from leaving the service at the end of this month though. Here’s a list of all the games leaving the service on December 31.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The most notable titles exiting the service are undoubtedly the Yakuza games. The Xbox subscription service has been arguably the best place for fans of the Yakuza franchise and newcomers to the series to play the games. Almost every Yakuza game that is playable on Xbox consoles has been part of Game Pass for some time now. The games leaving the service, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all came to Game Pass in 2020. The announcement that the games would be coming to the service was such a big deal that it even received a trailer. That’s not something that normally happens for games coming to the service. However, in this instance, the games were also coming to the Xbox family for the first time. It was quite a coup for Xbox and the Game Pass service at the time.

In January 2021, more Yakuza games were added to Game Pass in the form of The Yakuza Remastered Collection which contained games 3, 4, and 5 in the series. That meant all mainline Yakuza games were playable via Game Pass. Unfortunately for those who haven’t got around to the games yet, there are just a couple more weeks to play the chronological first three games in the series. There’s no news yet on the other Yakuza games leaving Game Pass. So, any gamers who want to experience the franchise will still be able to play the five Yakuza games that will still be available.

