Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Gets 5 More Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has added five new SEGA Genesis games to its subscription service. The Genesis, known as the Mega Drive outside of North America, games include Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II. The oldest of the games, Altered Beast originally released in 1988 and is a “beat ’em up” arcade game set in Ancient Greece. It follows Zeus on his quest to save his daughter Athena from the underworld ruler, Neff. The new games will be a welcome addition for anyone who grew up playing these classic games.

Nintendo announced the news on Twitter alongside a short trailer featuring some gameplay of the five new games on the Nintendo Switch. Check out the video below.

The five new games have significantly increased the SEGA Genesis game library in Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The Genesis list includes Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack officially launched October 25, 2021. The subscription service gives players access to a significant library of games from the past. When the service originally debuted, it contained several N64 games, the new Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Happy Home Paradise DLC, as well as the base Nintendo Switch Online services. December 10 also brought the addition of the N64 version of Paper Mario, with Banjo Kazooie joining the list of classic games in January.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack had a rocky start when it first launched in October. Fans of Nintendo felt the $50 price tag was too expensive for the small library of games the service started off with. Assuming the new SEGA Genesis games work as they should, subscribers should be happy with their inclusion. The games will also be a great way for Genesis fans to unwind this holiday season.

