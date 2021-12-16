Horizon Forbidden West Screenshots Released For PS4 & New Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West is gearing up for its February 2022 release and developers have just released screenshots for its PS4 version, as well as a brand new trailer for the game. Check it out below.

Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming RPG developed by Guerrilla Games. It is a sequel to the popular Horizon Zero Dawn and features an open world that takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States, specifically the western side of the country. The game centers around the character Aloy, a huntress in a world that is populated by massive machines. The new trailer “Machines of Forbidden West” gives a close-up look at several of the mechanical creatures that will feature throughout the game.

Four new images were shared for the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West and give a glimpse at some of the new machines which will populate the game. Here they are:

The new screenshots have stunned fans of the franchise and have assured those who haven’t upgraded to a next-gen console that the game will still look great. Developers posted to Twitter just yesterday, “We’ve showed you a lot of footage of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4!” Judging from the images that were just released, it can be certain that is true.

While few details on the upcoming Horizon game have been shared before now, developers gave some insight into the gameplay earlier this month. In a detailed blog post on the PlayStation website, the Horizon Forbidden West developers shared some stealth and combat updates. Stealth has been completely reworked for this new game, the skill cap will be extended and include new skills, and enemy AI has been heavily retooled.

While Horizon Forbidden West was originally due to launch in late 2021, the delayed release means it will be available exclusively for the PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.

