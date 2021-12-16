Resident Evil Village Is The Most Completed Game Of 2021

Resident Evil Village has claimed the top spot for the most completed game in 2021, according to data released by the website HowLongToBeat. In order of number two to five, the next most completed games were Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

HowLongToBeat generates its data via submissions from users so it may not be representative of the entire world. Nonetheless, the popular Capcom game was still able to be the most completed for 2021. The game had 2,500 registered completions for the year, only just beating out Metroid Dread with 2,200. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was considerably behind with 1,300 while The Game Awards’ Game of the Year winner It takes Two had 1,200 people complete the game. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was close behind with 1,100.

Resident Evil Village was definitely a popular game in 2021 as it was also the second most backlogged game for 2021. It also became the fastest-selling game in the franchise. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… only just beat out the survival horror game by a margin of less than 100. In the category for top played games, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite took the top two spots with the former being number one. Metroid Dread was the third most played game and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl combined were the fourth.

In another interesting category, the top three best-rated games in ascending order were Mass Effect Legendary Edition, It Takes Two, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Alternatively, the worst-rated games for 2021 were Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Balan Wonderland, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

As the year comes to a close, many gamers are now taking a look at their most played and most loved games of the year. 2021 was an interesting year for games as the pandemic affected production and caused delays. With a variety of games due to release in 2022, next year promises to be a great year for the video game industry.

