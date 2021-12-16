Minecraft: First Game To Get Over A Trillion Views On YouTube

The mega-popular sandbox game Minecraft has officially become the first game to get over a trillion views on YouTube. Since its release in 2009, the game has been a hit on YouTube, quickly growing one of the largest gaming communities on the video streaming website.

This massive milestone for Minecraft has been celebrated by YouTube creating a new Minecraft Culture & Trends page on the site. The page displays some key aspects of the game for its immense viewership. A new “Minecraft Museum” video has also been launched by developers and is filled with new easter eggs for fans to find. Both YouTube and Minecraft are celebrating the massive amounts of content that have been made about the beloved game.

This is not the first time Minecraft has broken records on YouTube. The game has held the top spot for most viewed games on YouTube for several years nows. While the game first launched in 2009, by 2015 is had already become the all-time most popular game on the video platform. 2020 saw it become the most viewed or live streamed game by a considerable margin. The next most popular game was Roblox at 75 billion views but that barely even came close to Minecraft’s hefty 201 billion views for the year.

Additionally, the achievement will be celebrated with a new YouTube Creator Skin Pack that will be available for free in 2022. Minecraft itself will also be getting some big updates in the coming months. Earlier this month, the game received Caves and Cliffs update 2. This was a massive update for players as it completely altered how world generation works in the game.

Minecraft continues to be popular among both adults and children, with no signs that will change any time soon. What would you like to see next from the sandbox game as it continues its journey to world domination?

