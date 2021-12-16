Call of Duty: Vanguard Offering Free Multiplayer Starting Today

The Call of Duty franchise has been doing an annual release for a good while now. We recently just received the latest installment, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players will be dropping into the gritty World War II era with the new game once again. However, there is a chance you might have decided to skip out on the game installment. If that’s the case, there’s a new promotion going on right now.

Today, players can dive into the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer component for free. While the game has been out for just a little while now, it might need a bit more help. If the marketing leading up to the game release didn’t sway you to purchase a copy, perhaps a few days of free multiplayer will. This free multiplayer will give players access to a unique playlist that will cycle through Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch.

When it comes to the spirit of giving, we’re going for the W 🙌#Vanguard MP Free Access is about to be yours for the taking. Latest intel here: https://t.co/2f9DKqd7AI pic.twitter.com/9HScv9iV3s — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 15, 2021

Again, it’s a free multiplayer promotion that you’ll want to take advantage of as this is going on for just a few days. The event will take place today and run until December 21, 2021. So that should hopefully give some newcomers enough time to determine if the game is worth picking up to keep the action going.

Of course, this is just an online multiplayer component. You’ll still need to acquire the game fully if you want to play the campaign. However, if you didn’t keep tabs on this game and wanted more insight, we can help. Embedded below is our video Before You Buy coverage of the game. We offer our initial impressions of the game both in terms of the campaign and the multiplayer component.

