Mass Effect: New Poster Shown For N7 Day

November 7 is colloquially known as Mass Effect, or N7, day among fans of the franchise. The moniker comes from the N7 designation code used in the games. Commander Sheppard is part of the N7 group, meaning they are the best of the best in the Systems Alliance military. Bioware, the developer of the Mass Effect games, has embraced N7 day over the years and this year is no different.

In celebration of N7 day, Bioware released a new Mass Effect poster promising that “Mass Effect will continue”. The same statement that was shown at the end of the first teaser trailer for the new game. The teaser trailer was released at the end of last year and showed a visibly aged Liara. That’s interesting because her species, Asari, are known to live for over 1000 years so it suggests that the game takes place a long time after the original trilogy. The poster shows a new type of ship that hasn’t been featured in the games before, which would make sense if the game does indeed take place centuries after the original trilogy.

Not much is known about the next Mass Effect game. There’s even speculation on whether it would be Mass Effect 4 as a continuation of the original trilogy. Or, Mass Effect 5 because the fourth game, Andromeda, already came out or something else entirely.

There have been rumors that development for the next Mass Effect game won’t even begin until 2023. Although the new poster doesn’t tell us much, hopefully, it means that the wait for the next Mass Effect game isn’t going to be as long as that rumor suggests. In the meantime, the original trilogy was released earlier this year as the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. It may be the best way to experience the Mass Effect universe for a few more years yet.

Source