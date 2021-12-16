Uncharted Movie Poster Revealed to Negative Reactions

The Uncharted franchise has been a fan-favorite for nearly fifteen years, and fans are only two months away from the long-awaited film adaptation. Getting to see Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) on the big screen has been a long-time dream for many, and the initial trailer managed to boost hype for the flick to peak levels. With expectations understandably high, it’s hard to believe that anything could derail the film so close to release this February–however, the first Uncharted poster has thrown a wrench into Sony’s plans. What’s wrong with it? Nothing too bad. It’s just…tragically boring.

The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie, starring @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/V2FKycaTCY — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) December 15, 2021

Where’s the drama? Why are Nathan and Sully just standing around looking confused instead of jumping out of planes or leaping into some ridiculous scenario? Most importantly, why doesn’t Sully have a mustache?

A bigger problem raised on social media related to Sony’s somewhat bizarre casting choices. One comment on Twitter reads “Every picture I see from this movie… it just looks so odd. They didn’t cast the right people for sure.” Another extremely honest remark from a fan mentions the elephant in the room–Nathan Drake as a sex symbol. “I like playing Uncharted because it’s one of the few games where the main character is a genuinely hot man. This poster is just two random dudes standing around.” It’s hard to argue with that one.

The Uncharted film is being directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his work on Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, and Venom. The film will release in the UK on February 11, 2022, and in the United States on February 18, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to release on June 10, 2016, so it’s just half a decade overdue.

Sony intends for Uncharted to be a series, not a single standalone film. A lot is riding on this February release, and although video game adaptations are often underwhelming (or complete garbage), there is some hope that Uncharted can, at the very least, be a passable addition to the beloved IP.

