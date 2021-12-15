Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces New Characters

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming out in just over a month and today fans were treated to a new trailer for the game. The trailer introduces three of the characters that appear in the game. Adaman, leader of the Diamond clan. Irida, leader of the Pearl clan, and Ginkgo Guild Merchants Ginter and Volo. Check out the trailer below.

The Diamond clan and Pearl clan are rival factions that feature in the world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If the names seem related to the recent Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games, that’s because they are. Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the same Pokémon region as those two games, Sinnoh. Although Arceus takes place seemingly hundreds of years before those two games and, at that point in time, Sinnoh is called Hisui.

The clans in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are at odds with how they see the Pokémon world. Adaman of the Diamond clan “likes to rush forward without worrying too much about particulars”. However, Irida of the Pearl clan is more measured and reserved. The contrasting personalities mean the two clan leaders “are frequently seen fighting.”

Also introduced in the trailer is the Ginkgo Guild. The Ginkgo Guild’s leader is Ginter. Ginter will sell players rare items in the game. Volo, who works for the Ginkgo Guild, can be found across Hisui. Players will be able to buy supplies from Volo too. As Volo can be found by players “no matter where you travel”, presumably he will stock run-of-the-mill items.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will get access to a special research request that will allow them to catch the mythical Pokémon, Darkrai. Owners of those games will also get access to the “Modern Team Galactic Set” of clothes.

Source