Final Fantasy Spin-Off Chocobo GP Gets A Release Date

The Final Fantasy spin-off and kart racing game, Chocobo GP has finally received a launch date. Confirmation was also given that the game will have a free-to-play version. The description of the new trailer says, “Welcome to Chocobo’s newest racing adventure, full of magic and mayhem!” Watch the new trailer below.

Chocobo GP is the sequel to the 1999 PlayStation game, Chocobo Racing. This is a second attempt at a follow-up to the original game as a version was initially announced for the Nintendo DS in 2010. However, its development was outsourced which led to poor quality issues and the game being quietly canceled in 2013. Rumors of Chocobo GP began in March 2021 when trademarks were filed for Chocobo GP and Chocobo Grand Prix. September 23, 2021, brought the official announcement for the Final Fantasy spin-off as part of a Nintendo Direct presentation.

The kart racing game will be similar to the popular Mario Kart. Players will be able to choose a character from the Final Fantasy franchise and race against others. Chocobo GP‘s story mode has characters enter a racing tournament of which the winning prize is “a wish for anything their heart desires.” This game offers a lot of fan service to Final Fantasy enthusiasts as in addition to the familiar characters, each racecourse is set in a different location from the popular franchise. Some of the locations include Gold Saucer from Final Fantasy VII, the town of Zozo from Final Fantasy VI, and the town of Alexandria from Final Fantasy IX. The characters hail from both previous Final Fantasy games and past Chocobo spin-off games. Some of the characters include Chocobos, Moogles, White Mages, Black Mages, Vivi, and Steiner.

For any gamers whose favorite games include both Final Fantasy and Mario Kart, this is the perfect game. Chocobo GP will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022.

