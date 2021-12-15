Splinter Cell Remake Officially Announced

After a few years of rumors that Ubisoft would be bringing the IP back, a Splinter Cell remake has been unveiled. Details are rather scarce right now as Ubisoft revealed that the development team is early into producing this remake. However, it looks like they will be using the Snowdrop engine. So that should bring Splinter Cell into the modern age. For now, while it looks like the specifics are still being kept under wraps. Players will be able to expect the team to keep as much of the identity and aspects that fans come to appreciate with the IP intact.

This is quite the thrilling announcement from Ubisoft. Again, this is an IP we’ve seen rumored to make a return for quite a while. Perhaps this was an announcement Ubisoft wanted to make sooner, but it ended up getting pushed back with the pandemic. Of course, that’s just speculation on my part. The Splinter Cell franchise first got started nearly two decades ago. So there is bound to be plenty of newcomers interested in this game alongside the veteran fan base.

While steering a bit clear of what players can expect in this upcoming installment, some developers offered a short blog piece at Ubisoft. Chiming in on the project included creative director Chris Auty, producer Matt West, and technical producer Peter Handrinos. It’s clear that the developers find this moment, in particular, ideal for bringing a new Splinter Cell game out. As mentioned, they are working with a new engine, and we’re just entering a new lifecycle for a console generation.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what exactly gets unveiled for this new game. There are bound to be some changes and innovations made. Likewise, Ubisoft will look at features and determine if it’s worth keeping due to legacy or scrapping it for something new. At any rate, for fans of the franchise, just the confirmation that a new game is a thrill after all these years of waiting around.

Source