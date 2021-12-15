Nintendo Switch: The Best-Selling US Console Of November 2021

Nintendo announced that the company has officially sold 1.13 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the US. That figure includes the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite, and the newest OLED model. Consequently, The Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in all of the US in November 2021.

The executive director and video game industry advisor for The NPD Group, Mat Piscatella, posted the information to Twitter. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console “in both units and dollars” for November. The data shared by NPD also shows that the Switch has been the most successful console in the US for all of 2021. This is especially impressive considering that hardware sales in 2021 were 38% lower than in 2021. Piscatella said, “November hardware spending fell to its lowest total since November 2016 ($759 million).” NPD reasons that the decline in sales was partly due to shortages around the world.

Additionally, NPD shared figures on top-performing games. Shin Megami Tensei V hit the “highest launch month dollar sales” of any Shin Megami Tensei game in history. The game reached the 16th spot in NPD’s November game rankings and was sixth on the list of best-selling Switch games. The latest Pokémon games Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl took the number three spot. The number one spot went to Call of Duty: Vanguard, followed by Mario Party Superstars at number two.

It seems that Nintendo’s release of the OLED model gave the console the boost it needed to take the number one spot for the best-sold console in 2021. The trio of different Switch models officially became a “hardware family” with its OLED addition. This “family” of course includes the original 2017 Switch model, the Switch Lite, and the new Switch OLED. As it’s been a good four years since the original device launched, rumors are increasingly swirling about what a Switch 2 or even Switch Pro could look like. What would you like to see on the next iteration for the Nintendo Switch?

