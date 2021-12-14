PlayStation Will Offer Free Online Multiplayer This Weekend

We’re nearing the end of the year, and what better way to celebrate with some free goodies. While we’re not quite at Christmas just yet, PlayStation is getting ahead of the action. During this weekend, you’ll get free online multiplayer. Gamers can jump into their favorite video games and enjoy some matches or cooperative gameplay without having to open up their wallets. Although, you’ll want to take note of just how long you’ll have this free access.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 might get some new use in your household. Sony PlayStation’s official Twitter account alerted followers that players will get free online multiplayer starting on December 18, 2021. This will only last until the evening of December 19, 2021. As a result, you’ll get a weekend of free gameplay online matches. That should hopefully bring some fans online with their consoles. Although, since it’s only a small window of time, you might get swayed into paying for a premium subscription service to keep the action going.

Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time) pic.twitter.com/WXMW4lUCYM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

With this, you’ll get access to online multiplayer just as long as you keep a valid subscription. Then there’s also the added bonus of PlayStation Plus games. While you won’t have access to them this weekend, subscribers will get free games each month. These will vary between different genres, but it’s just another bonus each month to have new games to play regularly.

If you’re after other deals for the Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, I suggest checking out our Weekly Video Game Deals page. We update it regularly to showcase the best deals available for console and PC platforms. Perhaps you’ll find a game deal to pick up and get some online multiplayer use with the free-to-play game weekend coming up.

Source