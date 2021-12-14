Spider-Man: A Move From The Game Is In No Way Home

Marvel star and current Spider-Man, Tom Holland recently revealed in an interview that the film Spider-Man: No Way Home uses a move from Insomniac’s Spider-Man game.

Speaking to Extraordinerd, Holland said in the interview, “I have played the video game. I absolutely loved it. Sony were obviously very generous […] I think the game is amazing. I think it’s so fun. The swinging around the city is so well done. There’s actually one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took, and he does in the film, and it’s really cool.” The Spider-Man actor didn’t go into detail about which move is in the film but viewers won’t have to wait long to find out as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in just a few days.

As both the film and the game are Sony, the connection is not surprising. On December 6, Insomniac Games made a post on Twitter announcing that two new suits inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home would be making their way to the Spider-Man game on December 10. The new suits are only available to PlayStation 5 owners as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ulitmate Edition but are a nice way to celebrate the release of the film.

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition! More info: https://t.co/oLJQqysmBp pic.twitter.com/YRK2cHSbNZ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 6, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is by far, the most hyped movie of the year, with its director even calling it Spider-Man: Endgame. The idea of a Spider-Man movie on the scale of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has caused rumors to swirl about the story. Spider-Man villains from past iterations of the films have already been shown in the trailers, but Tom Holland said the original plan was to keep them a surprise for audiences. In the same interview with Extraordinerd Holland said, “The initial plan was to make the film seem like a civil war between [Spider-Man] and Doctor Strange. They were going to keep everything a secret.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third and possibly last installment of the trilogy. It releases in theaters on December 17, 2021.

