Alan Wake 2 Mature Rating Gives Developers More Creative Freedom

Alan Wake was a big hit when it first launched. It tossed players into this massively popular author who escapes the big city for a short holiday. However, away from the bustling city, Alan discovers something far more sinister awaits him. This action game with horror elements was praised, and fans waited for years on a proper sequel. While it took quite some time, Remedy Entertainment is finally here to deliver.

We got a few surprise reveals during last week’s The Game Awards event. One of those big unveiling surprises was Alan Wake 2. Details were very scarce, and it’s looking like Remedy Entertainment is keeping it that way. However, the creative director Sam Lake took to the stage during the reveal. While avoiding anything that dwells on the narrative, Sam mentioned that fans would expect a new take on the IP. Rather than being an action game with horror elements, Alan Wake 2 would be a full-on survival horror game.

This also means that the narrative here is set to be a psychological story. We’re not sure what the narrative is quite yet. Still, knowing that the developers are working on this project will likely bring some fans out eager to try the game out. Fortunately, we should hear something within the next year. Remedy Entertainment will likely go dark to develop the game, but we’ll be keeping our eyes out for any new details. One thing is for certain, this game will be Mature.

There is no ESRB rating yet, but Remedy Entertainment is going for a Mature rating. Speaking with IGN, Sam Lake noted that having this rating will allow the studio to make a game without any censors. Developers will get more creative freedom without having to make adjustments to ensure that the game is able to meet a specific rating. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just when we’ll get some new details regarding Alan Wake 2.

