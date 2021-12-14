The Wolf Among Us 2 Update Is Coming Soon

The Wolf Among Us was a big hit. This title came out from Telltale Games, a studio known for delivering narrative-driven titles. With a solid first entry to the series, fans were eager to continue on with the narrative. Fortunately, Telltale Games confirmed that a sequel was coming, and all fans had to do was wait. Now, unfortunately, things went south for the studio as they ended up closing down. If you don’t recall, the closure happened midway through the development of the final The Walking Dead game.

While The Walking Dead fans were treated to a completed game thanks to Skybound Games, the future of The Wolf Among Us still looked grim. Then surprisingly Telltale Games reformed under new ownership. This news also announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 was coming back in a big way. Again, details were scarce, but it looked like the studio would go with a new take and even feature the full game rather than an episodic release.

Since that announcement came out, we haven’t seen the game pop back up. Fans were also left out of any details regarding The Wolf Among Us 2 during The Game Awards 2021. Today, we’re finding out that the developers are still working on the new installment and will even have a new update to share with fans. It’s an update coming out soon as well since we know that Telltale Games is offering some information on the installment with the upcoming issue for Game Informer.

TO ALL OUR AWESOME #TWAU2 FANS OUT THERE: We want to assure you that we will have something for you soon. Unfortunately, the timing just didn’t work out for #TheGameAwards. READ THIS: https://t.co/n1XstoIVC1 (& get ready for the next issue of @gameinformer!) — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 10, 2021

We’ll have to wait for the issue to come out, but that’s good news to hear if you’ve been patiently waiting on an update. Hopefully, this update also chimes in on what new direction this installment will take players. Perhaps we’ll also get a release window update. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if playing the first game installment is even required at this point.

