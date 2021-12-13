Mega Man: Live-Action Movie Coming To Netflix

In another classic video game getting the Hollywood treatment, Netflix has plans to film a new live-action Mega Man movie. Netflix has not yet announced the upcoming film, but the production company Supermarché recently made a post on their website revealing the new movie.

The Supermarché website reads, “Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom’s MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing.” This is an interesting development as a Mega Man film was originally announced several years ago in 2018 with Henry Joost and Ariel (Rel) Schulman set to write and direct; however, the movie was to be for 20th Century Fox.

Not much has been shared about the film’s development besides Joost and Schulman confirming last year that the Mega Man movie was still in development. Speaking to IGN via a live stream they said, “We are super excited about it. I think we’re going to have some big news about it soon. I can’t say all that much right now, but it’s a project very near and dear to our hearts and we’re psyched.” Speaking on that excitement Schulman said, “I like that he’s an underdog hero. Both of us are deeply fascinated by robotics and the future of automation, for better and for worse. I think trying to combine that into one of our favorite historical video games is the ultimate challenge.”

Netflix has been on a roll adapting games to film of late. It makes sense that the Mega Man film would find a home with the streaming giant. Netflix has seen big success with its adaptions of games such as The Witcher, Castlevania, and most recently, League of Legends: Arcane.

With recent film announcements such as the upcoming Super Mario movie and the more recently released trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it looks like Hollywood isn’t done bringing classic video games to the big screen. Whether audiences want it or not.

