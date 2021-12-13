Super Mario Odyssey 2 Leak Gains More Traction Thanks To The Game Awards

2021 might have delayed several games into 2022, but there were still plenty of releases. As a result, we have The Game Awards just like the past several years. This is essentially the last major event for the video game industry. Rather than strictly focus on games coming out into the market, it’s a ceremony. We gather online to watch different development studios and content creators get nominated and potentially win awards. It’s all about the video game industry and the big releases throughout the year.

However, since this is the last major event of the year, it’s typically a good time to help upcoming market titles. So normally, throughout the show, we’re given different trailers and announcements. These trailers can range from new content based on previously revealed games or completely new unveiling. One of the officially unveiled games during the event was Sonic Frontiers. This is the next major installment for the franchise where Sonic is seemingly tossed into this big open-world environment.

While we didn’t get much from the trailer, fans are looking back to a 2019 leak on 4chan. The leak talks specifically about Sonic Frontiers and Super Mario Odyssey 2. Leaks are tough to gain some traction, to begin with, but now the leak of Sonic Frontiers is proving the post true. That has fans looking at what else was posted which was Super Mario Odyssey 2. Unfortunately, the details were just as scarce, but we are given a few small details.

For instance, Super Mario Odyssey 2 will apparently have twenty new locations, Luigi, and a few other notable characters from the franchise. There is also said to be a reworked cooperative game mode as well. Super Mario Odyssey was a big hit, so we’re sure fans would be interested in a sequel, but at the moment, we’re waiting on an official announcement.

