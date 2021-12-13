Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Announcement Trailer

Ubisoft released a new trailer for its upcoming expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla called “Dawn of Ragnarok.” The developer is calling this the “most ambitious expansion pack” in Assassin’s Creed history. Watch the trailer below.

Screenshots and information about the new expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leaked ahead of the reveal, just a few days ago to Chinese stores. This new trailer seems to confirm a lot of the leaked information.

Ubisoft says, “Dawn of Ragnarok sees Eivor step into the role of Odin once again and travel to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, where the immortal fire giant, Surtr, has kidnapped Odin’s son Baldr. Fantastical mythic realms are not the only new features players can expect: in Dawn of Ragnarok, Odin will have access to new divine powers that allow players to absorb enemy powers and use them to their advantage.”

The upcoming expansion will be a new story that sends Eivor on a quest to save their son. The trailer depicts a fierce Eivor forcing their icy fist into a warrior and what looks to be their son constrained in chains at a fiery prison. Dawn of Ragnarok promises players new powers which will aid in their quest through the new world.

Ubisoft also revealed free “Crossover Stories” which will be applied to both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. One of the stories will see the return of Kassandra who featured as the main protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in 2018. The Crossover Stories will be available much earlier than the DLC, this coming Tuesday in fact. The Crossover will come as an update to both games. Although the update will mean completely redownloading Valhalla, the game will take up less space after it is complete.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will be available on March 10, 2022, as a separate purchase for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

