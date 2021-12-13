Resident Evil Village Fans Might Have A New Game Mode Coming

2021 had some pretty notable video game releases. Sure, many games were pushed out of 2021 due to the pandemic and constraints within different industries. However, we still had some major releases throughout the year. In May of this year, we received the latest major installment to the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village. Unfortunately, while the game was represented during The Game Awards this year, it didn’t take home the Game of the Year award.

With that said, it did potentially receive a new tease. The internet is looking at a tweet posted by the host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley. Recently, Geoff snapped a photo of a moment during the show that featured Resident Evil Village. This moment shows nothing too out of place, but rather than showing a first-person perspective, the camera is in third-person. So we’re essentially looking at the protagonist’s back, Ethan Winters.

That has some fans wondering if this was a slight tease of what’s to come. Much like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village is set in a first-person perspective. If this picture is a tease, some fans expect a third-person mode coming to the game. Although, nothing official has been unveiled at the moment. It is interesting that Geoff Keighley took a photo and specifically shared it with his followers. For now, fans are waiting to see if a third-person mode is actually coming for the game or not.

If you haven’t already done so, Resident Evil Village is available to pick up today. This installment takes place shortly after the events of Resident Evil 7. Once again, we’re stepping into the role of Ethan Winters, but this time he’s stuck in a remote village. Seeking out Chris Redfield, who has kidnapped his daughter and killed his wife, Ethan soon discovers that even more sinister evil is thriving in the community.

Source