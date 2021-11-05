Nintendo Switch Online Promises Improvements to Expansion Pack

At Nintendo’s Corporate Management Briefing this week, it was stated that as of September 2021, Nintendo Switch Online has surpassed 32 million subscribers. In September 2020, that figure was 26 million. The considerable increase is being mainly attributed to the ever-expanding Nintendo Switch hardware install base which is currently sitting at a hefty 92.87 million units.

The briefing stated, “Going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers.” Nintendo specifically highlighting these improvements will include the new and recently controversial Expansion Pack is significant considering the overwhelming discontent the service has caused for gamers.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a premium tier of Nintendo’s subscription service which gives access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise. The briefing did not state any figures pertaining to the premium service and after the controversy at its release, there’s a good chance they never will. According to player complaints, the most vital improvements necessary to the service will simply be making certain N64 games playable. Several port issues have meant some games are not yet possible to play on the Switch unless you’re able to get your hands on a currently sold-out Nintendo Switch N64 controller.

Consumers were initially unhappy over the $30 increase on top of the cost for Nintendo Switch Online. However, when gamers weren’t even able to play all of the content that the price increase should include, all hell broke loose. This even led to the Expansion Pack announcement video becoming the company’s most disliked YouTube video ever. It’s positive that Nintendo is coming out and admitting that improvements are necessary. Now the question is, will they be able to change players’ already formed opinions about the Expansion Pack? What improvements would you like to see to the premium service?

