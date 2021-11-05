Hogwarts Legacy, Death Stranding Director’s Cut & More PC Release Dates Leaked

There is a ton of anticipation for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, several video games this year got delayed due to a variety of reasons. However, the biggest reason that consistently popped up was the worldwide pandemic. Covid-19 hit the world hard, and while several industries have gotten back up, there are understandably delays.

While 2022 will hopefully be packed with some great video game releases, several games are already confirmed for the upcoming year. Although, other titles are speculated to come out on the PC platform this coming year. If you have been waiting on some select titles to either get confirmed for the PC or for their release dates to be unveiled, we might have a list worth checking out. A new leak has come out for the GeForce Now service. This is not the first time a leaked list came out for GeForce Now. In the past, there were several games listed out that were coming out for the PC platform. Nvidia had come out to say that the list was real, but it was only full of their speculation rather than confirmations.

Of course, some of those games that were listed out for the PC platform did get unveiled. Such as God of War coming to the PC thanks to a port. Now this latest list that has come out lists out a ton of games with release dates. We already reported about the leaked release date for the Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PC platform. However, you can look at several other video game title release dates unveiled from this leaked list.

For instance, there is Death Stranding Director’s Cut supposedly coming on March 1, 2022. Likewise, another game fans have been anticipating is Hogwarts Legacy, which also pops up on this list for March 8, 2022. However, we have to take this list as nothing more than a rumor. After all, it lists Dead Island 2 is coming out on February 25, 2022. That game hasn’t been showcased in quite a long time. The entire list of games can be found right here.

Source