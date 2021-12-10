Silent Hill Game Teased During The Game Awards 2021?

Silent Hill is a massively popular video game franchise. Since the original PlayStation, fans were able to treat themselves to several thrilling games. Each installment typically brings its own unique narrative and characters, and it’s been a waiting game to see what’s next. Unfortunately, that waiting game is taking quite a bit of time. But, on the other hand, there are never any shortages of rumors and speculation for the franchise either.

We’ve seen all kinds of rumors and supposed leaks come out. There have been some credible voices in the past chime in about the IP, but nothing official has yet to make its way out into the public. As we get ready to end 2021, there was plenty of attention on one more major video game industry event. The Game Awards was just held last night and with it came several new video game announcements and updates. Here Silent Hill fans waited to see if there was any mention of the franchise.

Surprisingly, there were talks of Silent Hill. Unfortunately, none of it confirmed that a new game is in the works. One of the specific moments fans gravitated towards was a clip featuring film director Guillermo del Toro. The director mentioned how he hopes to see another Silent Hill game someday during the clip.

Again, that mention wasn’t followed up by a new game announcement. Although, the director was previously working with Hideo Kojima to bring out Silent Hills before it was canceled. Fans speculate that this comment wasn’t unprompted but a tease of what’s to come. Perhaps Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro are back working together on the next thrilling installment again. Still, for now, all we can do is wait for that supposed official announcement to come out.

