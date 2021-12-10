Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Teaser Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

A new teaser trailer launched at The Game Awards gave a glimpse at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the next expansion for this year’s Monster Hunter game. The trailer introduces a new hub town, monster, and NPC. Watch the trailer below.

As described by the developers, “Chilling new monsters and mysterious characters beckon you to a land of perilous adventure: Elgado!” The upcoming expansion will bring several additions to the game. The newest outpost for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is called Elgado and will be added with a new royal character who is seen fighting a large monster called Malzeno in the trailer. Three of the new monsters included in the expansion are a blue-colored scaley wolf-looking monster called Lunagaron, a bug/crab type called Shogun Ceanataur, and of course the aforementioned Malzeno.

Released by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021, Monster Hunter Rise boasts a score of 88 on Metacritic. The game is a mainline entry into the series that takes some inspiration from Monster Hunter World while also adding new features and mechanics such as a new animal companion called a Palamute that players can ride into battle and Wirebugs that are used to travel around the world.

Three new amiibos will also be sold alongside the DLC. A new Palamute “Canyne Malzeno X,” a Palico “Felyne Malzeno X,” and a Malzeno amiibo will be released. Each figure will unlock a special piece of armor that can be used in Sunbreak.

While there is no exact date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just yet, it is due to launch in summer 2022. It is said to be a “massive expansion” and can be compared to the Iceborne DLC added to Monster Hunter World. It will include a new Elder Dragon, a Master Rank for quests, and much more.

Sunbreak will be available on Nintendo Switch and in a first for a formerly exclusive Switch Monster Hunter game, PC. Monster Hunter Rise will arrive on PC this coming January, meaning the expansion will debut on both platforms at the same time.

