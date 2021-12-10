Epic Games Store Rumored To Deliver 15 More Free Games This Month

There are never any shortages of rumors that surfaced online. The video game industry is full of them. But, there are some to take note of when a person has a proven track record. While it’s simply a rumor right now, it looks like Epic Games Store will give out a few more extra goodies this year. We’re winding down 2021, so hopefully, PC gamers will get a few titles they have been eyeing completely for free.

Epic Games Store is another online storefront for digital PC games. It’s similar to Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. However, Epic Games has quite the bank account to secure timed exclusives. If that wasn’t enough to sway some PC gamers over onto the client, perhaps some free games will. Epic Games Store has been providing players with a free video game per week for a few years now. Frequently, each week comes with two free video game titles. They are completely yours for free as long as you claim a copy within that week’s timespan.

Essentially, all players have to do is make an account. It’s free, and there are no strings attached. Afterward, Epic Games Store provides players with a free game or two each week. Once you claim them, they are yours to keep. You can download them or leave them in your digital library. These games can range from smaller indie titles to big AAA releases like Grand Theft Auto V. However, a new report by Billbill-Kun at Dealabs has claimed fifteen free video game titles are coming to the store the rest of this month.

To celebrate the holidays, every day starting on December 16, 2021, Epic Games Store will provide players with a free game to claim. Of course, you’ll only have a day to claim these titles, so it would be best to check regularly to make sure you have a copy. While we don’t know if this has any truth to it, the leaker has a track record for different upcoming line-ups for both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Games. Furthermore, the game coming on December 16, 2021, is a mystery right now, but apparently, we can expect the game to be Shenmue 3.

Source