Halo Infinite Has A Slight Delay For Achievement Unlocks

Halo Infinite has just hit the marketplace, and players will likely dive through the campaign this weekend. However, just like with any new video game release, there are a few bugs and glitches. Players are already chiming in on problems they are having in different areas. For instance, one of the bugs that players are dealing with is the Quick Resume feature on the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Now, we’re finding out that some players are having a tough time unlocking the actual achievements.

Just like with the past Halo installments, there are several achievements you can unlock. Similar to PlayStation trophies, achievements are a means to complete a series of challenges. By completing them, players are given the achievement unlock. Some of these achievements are given out just by playing through the campaign. They are not hard to come by and will casually unlock whether you’re gunning for them or not. However, some achievements can be brutal.

We’re investigating reports that some #HaloInfinite Achievements are unlocking on a slight delay. If you’ve completed the requirements for an Achievement, it will eventually unlock. Stay tuned for updates. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 9, 2021

These achievements take quite a bit of time to nail down. When you finally complete the goal, earning that achievement can feel like quite the accomplishment. Unfortunately, some are experiencing issues with achievements. Apparently, players are finding the achievements delayed for Halo Infinite and not showing up until well past being unlocked by the player.

Fortunately, this is a bug that 343 Industries are aware of. The official Halo Support Twitter account has noted this issue and alerted fans that they are working on it. However, we’re not sure how many players are dealing with this issue, as replies have alerted Halo Support that they do not see achievements unlock at all. There’s bound to be a patch update soon as, again, this is not the only problem players are dealing with.

