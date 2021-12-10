Halo Infinite Shouldn’t Be Used With Xbox Series X/S Quick Resume

Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated FPS titles these past few years. Leading up to 2020, fans were eager to see the game launch. However, you all know that this title didn’t get the elegant reception it had hoped for last year. When 343 Industries finally showcased the campaign gameplay footage, fans quickly responded to their disappointment. That ultimately forced the game out of 2020. Fortunately, there were quite a few changes made, and now the game is readily available for players to enjoy right now.

Unfortunately, if you’re playing on an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, you might have a problem. While Halo Infinite is available right now, there is one feature you should probably try to avoid. Quick Resume is a brand new feature for the latest generation Xbox console. If you’re unfamiliar with it, this is a feature that essentially allows players to swap around between three games seamlessly. This feature takes out the loading process and makes it so you’re quickly able to snap right back into the action.

Now 343 Industries suggests you don’t use this feature for Halo Infinite. Apparently, this feature can cause the game to kick you from the internet, and any cosmetics you find in-game might vanish. Players can find cosmetics to unlock for the online multiplayer component, but with Quick Resume causing some players to lose their internet connection, those discoveries might not get triggered.

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics youve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

As a result, 343 Industries Community Director, Brian Jarrard, alerted fans that this is something that the development team is already aware of. Currently, the studio is working on a fix. Likewise, if you found some cosmetics to not unlock for the multiplayer component, don’t worry. The fix coming will allow players to get the cosmetics they already have earned. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just when this update rolls out.

