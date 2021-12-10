Alan Wake 2 Announced At The Game Awards

In one of the more pleasantly surprising reveals of the night, Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards. Check out the announcement trailer below.

With the release of Alan Wake: Remastered in October, there had been rumors that Alan Wake 2 had gone into production. However, an announcement at The Game Awards had flown a little under the radar compared to other big titles. Remedy Entertainment announced the new game with the spooky-looking trailer above. Alan Wake 2 is confirmed to be more of a survival horror game than its predecessor. While Alan Wake definitely had horror elements and was clearly inspired by the novels of Stephen King, it leaned more towards action than straight survival horror.

The survival horror genre has become increasingly popular over the last few years. The Resident Evil series’ return to its survival horror roots has shown that fans of the genre have an appetite for more games. Resident Evil 7 was the franchise’s return to survival horror and it became the best-selling game in the franchise. Resident Evil Village, which Capcom released earlier this year, is also on track to unseat Resident Evil 7 as the top-selling game in the series.

Remedy has certainly been patient with the sequel to Alan Wake. The developer first released Alan Wake on Xbox 360 in 2010. Since then, fans of the game have been clamoring for more. Fans were ecstatic when Remedy announced and released Alan Wake Remastered within a one-month window earlier this year. That release fueled rumors of a potential sequel and, fortunately for Alan Wake fans everywhere, they didn’t have to wait long for an official confirmation.

Alan Wake 2 is due to be released in 2023. Remedy Entertainment is developing the game with publishing partner Epic Games. Alan Wake 2 is a next-gen exclusive game. It will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

