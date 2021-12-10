Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Yesterday’s The Game Awards featured a myriad of trailers for both films and games, one of the most notable was a gameplay trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The first trailer for the game was revealed in December 2019 along with the Xbox Series X, but this new trailer sees Senua in action fighting a massively terrifying giant. See the trailer below:

Microsoft has said, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X.” The game’s stellar visuals in the trailer made the action all the more chilling. With the amount of detail in the graphics, the terror of Senua and all of the surrounding characters could be felt as they went up against the giant. Hellblade II is by far one of Microsoft’s most next-gen-looking games to date. It is an incredibly exciting trailer for Hellblade enthusiasts.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the next installment to the Hellblade franchise and takes place in 9th Century Iceland. According to NinjaTheory’s Dreadnought Diaries, the game will see Senua travel across hundreds of miles of the country. Developers have shared they personally traveled to several real-life locations in Iceland and are now attempting to recreate them within the game as authentically as possible. Judging by the detail in this new gameplay trailer, it appears they will have no problem making that a reality.

The first game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice focused on Senua’s acceptance of loss and coming to terms with her own demons. The new game could possibly see the character seek vengeance on the Norsemen who killed Dillion and take players to a number of Norse mythological locations.

Unfortunately, there is still no launch date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. But, if the trailer is anything to go by, the game will be well worth the wait. It will be available exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

