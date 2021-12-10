Star Wars Eclipse Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

The developers behind Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream, and Lucasfilm Games have just released a trailer for their newest project: Star Wars Eclipse. While no specifics on the story have been released so far, the trailer appears to have the game set before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Incredibly exciting for Star Wars fans everwhere.

The upcoming Star Wars Eclipse is described as an “action-adventure, multiple-character branching narrative game set in the High Republic era.” The game promises to put “the destinies of multiple playable characters” in the hands of players. While not many previously known characters were visible in the trailer, one stood out above the rest. As seen in the picture above, Master Yoda can be spotted standing in the room of the Jedi council. Perhaps suggesting several other popular Jedi will make an appearance in Star Wars Eclipse. A few notable inclusions were a droid that looked similar to C-3PO in his early years and an alien that seemed to be a Neimoidian, the same species as Nute Gunray and Rune Haako. They were members of the Trade Federation in Phantom Menace and could be memorably seen at the start of the film giving Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon a lot of grief.

As described on the Star Wars Eclipse website, a few key features were shared:

Weave a tapestry of interlaced destinies – See the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large.

Compose an original Star Wars story – With all-new characters and environments, you have the power to make choices with consequence thanks to many outcomes in this deeply branching narrative.

Shape your fate in the Outer Rim – In an uncharted section of the galaxy with never-before-seen species and planets to discover, this part of the Outer Rim is rife with opportunity – and political tensions that could alter the fabric of peace. What will you do?

While there is no release date for Star Wars Eclipse, the first trailer is very promising. After the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s not surprising that a Star Wars game of this magnitude is in the works. Hopefully, the wait won’t be too long.

Source