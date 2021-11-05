Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Brings Undead Nightmare Experience

Rockstar Games might not have graced fans with single-player DLC in a good while. After the release of Grand Theft Auto V, the developers have mainly focused on the online component, Grand Theft Auto Online. The same can be said for Red Dead Online when it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2. However, some players who remember going through Red Dead Redemption might have assumed that Rockstar Games would bring the iconic Undead Nightmare DLC to the Red Dead Redemption 2 installment.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, or at least it hasn’t happened yet. So instead, fans have been simply going through the online component for newer content for the game. As a result, modders have taken up the challenge and delivered fans their take on an Undead Nightmare DLC for the game. In the PC mod, players will be battling swarms of undead. There are even some slight changes made to the area of New Austin.

Civilians are now in boarded-up buildings and fighting off the dead. It’s not easy surviving the wild west with outlaws roaming around. Adding in the fact of wildlife being cautious is another problematic element of wandering around without hazards. Now players will have undead zombies roaming around as well. This mod brings out most of the undead into the area of New Austin. That’s where you’ll see the swarms becoming a problem.

Although with that said, you will find some stragglers running around in the open as well. It’s all about surviving the dead, which is a nice new little touch for the game if you have already completed the campaign and all the extra content tucked away within the game. You can download this mod on the PC, but we’re hopeful that Rockstar Games will eventually deliver their official take. For now, there is plenty of rumors roaming around that the studio is working on a remastered edition for the game, which will finally hit the PC platform.

