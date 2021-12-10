Elden Ring: The Game Awards Story Trailer Revealed

Elden Ring, one of the most hyped games of 2022, is just a few short months away and the game has finally received a story trailer. Check out the trailer below.

The story trailer sets the scene for the upcoming game and gives gamers an insight into the world of Lands Between. The FromSoftware game is shaping up to be the most story-dependent game that the studio has ever made. FromSoftware built its reputation on the back of stellar gameplay in the form of its early games Demon’s Souls and the Dark Souls series. Now, the studio seems to be hoping for the same success with its storytelling in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring marks the first time that the studio has brought in a big-name writer to work on the story for its games, and the studio certainly went big. To work on Elden Ring the developer enlisted the talents of Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin. Martin, arguably the most famous author in the world right now, was brought in to construct the world and characters for the game. Hence why the story for Elden Ring is so hotly anticipated by fans. After George R.R. Martin crafted the overall world of Lands Between, FromSoftware took his work and built the game around it.

The story trailer certainly resembles something from the mind of Martin. The whole trailer feels like a cross between Dark Souls, Game of Thrones, and, excitingly, The Lord of the Rings. Fans already know that the gameplay in FromSoftware games is going to be excellent. The story in Elden Ring could take the developer’s game to another level that even it hasn’t achieved before. Even though they won game of the year at The Game Awards with their last game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The combination of FromSoftware’s gameplay and George R.R. Martin’s world could make Elden Ring an early contender for next year’s Game Awards.

