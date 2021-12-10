Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | The Tower

The Tower is your first major mission in Halo Infinite — a massive facility that dominates the starting region of the Zeta Halo. This facility is controlled by a cruel Elite interrogator, and it’s your first step towards dismantling the Banished army that occupies the facility. You’ll have to fight to the large staging ground beneath the tower before riding a Gravity Lift up inside. It’s a length level with plenty of options for talking the fort — and it’s packed with collectibles that are incredibly easy to miss. Below, you’ll find descriptions and screenshots explaining where to find each collectible — get them all, and you’ll 100% The Tower, and inch closer to earning 100% completion in the entire region. Let’s get started.

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

The Tower

Banished Audio Log: After lowering the main front gate of the tower, look in one of the smaller structures on the right as you enter the large arena ahead.

Spartan Core: Underneath the Tower, look in the Supply Crate to the right of the Gravity Lift — directly underneath the righthand control terminal.

Mjolnir Armory: In the southwest corner of the Tower ground floor, there’s a landing pad area behind the Gravity Lift. Drop down to the rocky cliff on the left side to find this armory.

Mjolnir Suit Upgrade: Threat Sensor – Take the Gravity Lift into the Tower and you’ll find the Spartan armor straight ahead. The Threat Sensor is a deployable gadget that scans the area for enemies.

UNSC Audio Log: Inside the Tower, find this Audio Log on the second floor. In the second hallway (after the bend) you’ll find it behind the right pillar, next to a kinetic ammo station.

Spartan Core: Continuing up the Tower, reach the third floor and take the right path. All the way around the center, you’ll reach a UNSC weapon cache with this core.

Skull: IWBYD – Found at the top of the tower. Climbing up is possible with just your Grappling Hook. I recommend upgrading to atleast Level 3 to make it possible — otherwise you can return later with a Wasp or any other flying vehicle.