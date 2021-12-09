Saints Row Gameplay Trailer Confirmed For The Game Awards

Credit: Volition

The Game Awards kicks off tonight, and we can expect plenty of exciting announcements. Those announcements so far range from a Halo television series trailer to new gameplay for Saints Row. Overall, this is a ceremony event where different studios get recognized for their incredible works released in 2021. But, this is also one of the last major video game events of the year.

As a result, it’s a good idea for some developers to highlight content coming out in the upcoming year. Like we mentioned, included in that mix is Saints Row. The Saints Row franchise is quite popular, and it was during Gamescom Opening Night Live we were treated to the first announcement trailer. This is a reboot game coming into the marketplace next year. Although, the reception has been a bit mixed so far.

Looking forward to showing you a brand new gameplay trailer from @saintsrow at #TheGameAwards! Buckle up, tomorrow is gonna be a ride! pic.twitter.com/q1WbfWsnLZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2021

We’re getting something completely new rather than putting you into a role with familiar characters. We have a new group trying to establish themselves as a major gang. While the developers are pushing on with this installment, they might hopefully win over some more fans tonight. During The Game Awards, we are expecting to see a brand new gameplay trailer for Saints Row.

The announcement came specifically from the official The Game Awards Twitter account. Alerting followers early this morning, we got a small teaser. We don’t know just how extensive this trailer will be yet. However, with the event being a bit lengthy, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the big trailer unveiling. Meanwhile, those interested in the game, Saints Row will be available on the PC, PS4 PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on August 23, 2022. That’s, of course, if there are no delays that push the game further back into the year.

Source