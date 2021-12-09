Steelrising to Reveal New Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Spiders, known for their work on GreedFall and The Technomancer, is about to make a splash at tonight’s Game Awards 2021. Back in June, the first trailer was released for Steelrising, an ambitious title the company plans to release in June 2022 (barring any delays). Set in Paris during the French Revolution, players will assume the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette from the dictator Louis XVI. The King has enlisted the help of a robotic army to take over the capital and support his reign of terror, and it’s likely that a heavy story element will also feature in this action title. This alternate version of history is a premise filled with possibility and after months of silence regarding the upcoming project, a new trailer is due to air during tonight’s show.

Steelrising will reveal a new trailer during @thegameawards on December 9th! Be sure not to miss it 👀#Steelrising #Spiders pic.twitter.com/ZTlbjnqlZy — Steelrising (@PlaySteelrising) December 6, 2021

The game’s main character, Aegis, was not created to fight–instead, she was designed as a dancer. This adds beauty and grace to her attacks and speedy maneuvers, as can be seen in the original Gameplay trailer from back in July.

As players progress through each level, more weapons and upgrades will become available to make fighting difficult enemies far easier. History buffs will find something to love here, as this version of historical Paris will feature monuments and areas no longer around in the present day. The developers clearly put in ample time to build this curious world, and hopefully, the trailer released tonight will be far beefier than the brief glimpses we got earlier this year.

Spiders is a French video game developer known for its action role-playing titles. Their games are produced and developed using the company’s modified version of Sony’s PhyreEngine, called the ‘Silk Engine.’ Previously, many of the developers worked on the 2007 title Silverfall for the PC.

Steelrising is scheduled to release in June 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

