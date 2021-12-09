Saber Interactive to Announce New Titles at The Game Awards 2021

Saber Interactive isn’t going to hold back during tonight’s The Game Awards 2021 broadcast. According to an official report via the company, ‘five upcoming titles’ are ready to be announced this week between tonight’s show at the ‘Twitch Winter Gathering’ on December 9 and 10. One of these will be a brand-new game announcement from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment along with a trailer, with three more Saber titles getting ‘world premiere’ trailers during the ‘Saber Showcase’ during the Twitch event on December 10. That means tonight will likely showcase the former, along with an exclusive conversation between Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell to promote the upcoming release of Evil Dead: The Game. Although slated to release this year, the title was delayed until 2022 back in August.

Get ready for 📢 new game announcements, 📺 trailers, and more from Saber this week at #TheGameAwards and the @Twitch Winter Gathering!https://t.co/oXNZ4PcTP8 pic.twitter.com/SMCC6Nkgpa — Saber Interactive (@TweetsSaber) December 8, 2021

Saber’s publishing boss Todd Hollenshead gave a statement on what to expect this week. “Saber is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s amazing how much the company has evolved in that time. Our company has long been known for its sterling reputation as a developer, and since joining the Embracer family we have continued to grow on that front by acquiring some of the most talented studios from around the world. At the same time, we have been quietly building our publishing division and lineup which is about to rapidly expand with the announcement of multiple new titles for 2022 and beyond.

We will be revealing more from our upcoming, very diverse slate with announcements and trailer reveals later this week at both The Game Awards and the Twitch Winter Gathering,” said Hollenshead. ” You’re going to be hearing a lot more from Saber moving forward.”

Saber Interactive has been known in recent years for its Nintendo Switch ports, working on The Witcher 3 and World War Z. The company will release a game based on A Quiet Place sometime in 2022.

Source