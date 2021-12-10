Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Trailer Drops At The Game Awards

Game developer, Bungie, released their newest trailer for the upcoming expansion, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen at The Game Awards. The update is set to launch at the end of February. The expansion will delve into Savathûn’s twisted world and uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent hive stole the light. Check out the trailer below.

As described by Bungie, “Having returned from an encounter with Savathûn, the Witch Queen, a troubled Guardian provides a debriefing for Ikora Rey and Eris Morn. Their findings are concerning, to say the least. Was this an illusion or the terrifying truth?” The new expansion is shrouded in mystery.

The trailer begins with a Guardian reporting to the Vanguard. Then, a glimpse into gameplay on Mars is seen, surprising as Destiny 2 has not seen the planet for over a year. The Guardian begins to explain witnessing a Hive Guardian rising on the planet for the first time, a newly introduced boss in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Gamers also get a look at a battle against Savathûn. Host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, surprisingly added that everything displayed in the trailer is only in the first mission for the expansion. Great news for gamers.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will allow players to craft all-new weapons, introduce a new weapon archetype that involves hybrid melee/projectile weapons called Glaives, and seek the truth behind the mystery of the Witch Queen. The expansion will bring several updates to Destiny 2. These include a new location, raid, and a number of new seasons for the game. The February update will also begin the process of switching players’ Ligh-based classes to the new Stasis system. The first is Void.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch on February 22, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

