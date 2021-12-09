Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Confirmed For The Game Awards

After the incredible success of the Batman Arkham games, there was a ton of anticipation on what Rocksteady Studios would bring out next. This development studio has revealed that their next game will stick with the DC Comics universe. Their upcoming title is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. While details have been scarce, we know that this title will show up during The Game Awards.

The Game Awards is an annual event where we celebrate the video game industry. Just like any award show, there’s a focus on the individuals behind these incredible video games released in 2021. In addition, we’ll get a look at the best games released for the different genres, talented actors, and likely some content creators as well. However, that’s not all, as we’ll also receive some new video game announcements.

We know that The Game Awards will feature some kind of an announcement regarding Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. We’re uncertain as to what this announcement will be. There’s a chance we’ll finally get some gameplay footage here. Unfortunately, we’re left waiting to see just what is unveiled as there’s only been a slight tease regarding the game for the event of this evening.

Tune in people, because you asked for this, so we broke out the appetizers. The good ones… https://t.co/9di3Mu2tOH — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) December 8, 2021

Despite not knowing exactly what is being showcased, we only have to wait a few hours. Later on tonight, we’ll get to sit in and watch The Game Awards. Of course, this is not the only game to be unveiled either, as other games will be revealed or receive updates. Well, of course, keep an eye out for the game and hopefully its new footage. After the event wraps up, we’ll provide an update to this post.

