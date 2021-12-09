The Game Awards 2021 Kicks Off Tonight

The Game Awards are upon us. Each year we get together and celebrate the industry. Tonight we’ll get to watch the full stream, which will be full of reveals. Ultimately, the event is made to highlight the talented work of developers and actors that crafted up these incredible games. It’s an exciting event to see these developers get some more recognition for their hard work. But, of course, that’s not the only reason to tune in.

While we will get to see what games come out on top, the different icons present the awards and performances, there’s something else worth tuning into the stream. This is another event that will hold some big game reveals. It’s the last big event of the year as we move into 2022. So those last few new games to be revealed and heavily marketed in 2022 may pop up. Then there’s also the fact that we’ll see some game updates come out as well.

We don’t know just what exactly will be unveiled or highlighted. Countless rumors are surfacing online that suggest just what will be announced. However, we’ll just have to wait and catch the stream live for now. Fortunately, you can watch it on multiple sources like Twitch and YouTube. The event will begin at 8 PM ET, although there is likely plenty of content highlighted through a pre-show as well. If you want the best resolution, then you can tune in on YouTube. You can check out the stream live from the video player embedded above.

