Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: “God of War-Style” Expansion Coming

Ubisoft has already released two sizable DLC expansions for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but rumors say the next one could be bigger than both combined, clocking in at around 40 hours of additional gameplay.

Freelance writer and sometimes leaker Tom Henderson posted to Twitter about the potential expansion. He wrote, “There’s a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?). ” Henderson has previously leaked accurate information about Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. His tweet theorizes the expansion could be announced tomorrow at The Game Awards.

There’s a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?). There’s also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It’s expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a “God of War-style” expansion, whatever that means. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

The massive DLC will reportedly be 40 hours long and “will be a ‘God of War-style’ expansion, whatever that means.” Interestingly, data miners have already found information related to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla called “Dawn of Ragnarok.” The upcoming expansion mentioned by Henderson could be related to that previously leaked information. That could explain the “God of War-style” description if the DLC is set to add a bit of fantasy to the Viking role-playing game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been a win for Ubisoft with the game performing incredibly well. It’s not a surprise that developers would be keen to add a third, bigger expansion. Ubisoft has also confirmed it will continue to support the game throughout 2022. The previous DLC expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, both added story content so it is likely this new update would do the same, especially considering its size. However, where the previous expansions added content in line with the game’s setting, the new expansion could delve into Norse mythology in a similar way to the Atlantis-inspired DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The upcoming expansion is set to release in March 2022 with a possible announcement at this week’s The Game Awards taking place on Thursday, December 9. So, watch out for all of the exciting announcements to come!

