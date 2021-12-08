Xbox Game Pass Has Four Day One Games Being Announced At The Game Awards

The Game Awards are nearly upon us. This event has been around for a few years now, and it’s a way to celebrate the industry. Just like other big ceremonies and award shows, it’s an event to highlight talented individuals and studios. For The Game Awards, we’re bound to see some big games that came out throughout this year where the talented developers will get to be showcased along with some smaller hit titles. It’s a great way to go back and see what games you might have missed to add into your backlog.

With that said, this event typically holds a few big reveals and announcements. These could be brand new games or updates to games already unveiled. Although, we do know that there are at least four video game titles will be confirmed to be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Again, we’re not privy to what these games are at the moment.

Thank you, Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

The only information given out right now is a tease from the Xbox Game Pass PC Twitter account. An email image was posted showing off a collection of video games coming out in the future for Game Pass. The mix includes titles like Replaced, Somerville, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Scorn. Afterward, there are four redacted titles that we’ll have to wait for their reveals tomorrow.

These are just games that are confirmed to be on Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch. Unfortunately, we’re uncertain if these games are completely new reveals or already announced titles at the moment. There’s always a chance we will see brand new world premiere games for these four titles. For now, all we can do is wait for The Game Awards to kick off on December 9, 2021, at 8 PM ET.

