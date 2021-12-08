God of War PC System Requirements Revealed

God of War is one of Sony’s most iconic and highly regarded exclusives. Since the PlayStation 2, the God of War franchise has helped move console units. However, Sony is doing something relatively new for the company. Rather than strictly focus on the PlayStation console, we actually see games hit the PC platform as well. Unfortunately, these games are few and far between. Likewise, they don’t come out until several years after the release into the marketplace for the console platform.

One of the upcoming PC releases for Sony is God of War. The reboot of sorts for the franchise came out initially for the PlayStation 4. Set years after the events from the original series, Kratos has found a new home. The game picks up right after Krato loses his wife. Now raising his son alone, the duo finds unwelcome guests wandering into their land.

While it was a praised installment, there are likely quite a few players who have yet to enjoy this game. However, if you have a gaming PC and want to dive into this title, you’ll be able to on January 14, 2022. This release will come with some PC-specific features, including NVIDIA DLSS AI, NVIDIA Reflex, along with overall enhanced graphics. Regardless, if you’re planning to pick this game up, you’ll want to make sure you’re able to run the game. Today, Sony Santa Monica Studio has released the official system requirements for God of War, which you can view down below.

Minimum 720p 30 FPS

Graphics Settings: Low

GPU: GTX 960 4 GB / R9 290X 4 GB

CPU: i5-2500k / Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB DDR

Storage: 70 GB HDD

Recommended 1080p 30 FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: GTX 1060 6 GB / RX 570 4 GB

CPU: i5-6600k / Ryzen 5 2400 G

RAM: 8 GB DDR

Storage: 70 GB SSD

High 1080p 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: GTX 1070 8GB / RX 5600 XT 6 GB

CPU: i7-4770k / Ryzen 7 2700

RAM: 8 GB DDR

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Performance 1440p 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: High

GPU: RTX 2070 8 GB / RX 5700 XT 8 GB

CPU: i7-7700k / Ryzen 7 3700x

RAM: 16 GB DDR

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra 4K 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Ultra

GPU: RTX 3080 10 GB / RX 6800 XT 16 GB

CPU: i9-9900k / Ryzen 9 3950x

RAM: 16 GB DDR

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Thinking about picking up God of War (2018) on PC next January? Check out our specs below! More info on the system requirements here 👉 https://t.co/5LdOWT7KRv pic.twitter.com/4XHetYKw9w — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 8, 2021

Source